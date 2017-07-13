When you’re more interested in being a luxury-pig hermit than a penny-pinching socialite, these might be the spots for you.

Shared lodging and communal spaces may be trending, but for those seeking more privacy than a “Do Not Disturb” sign offers, a spate of new private island resorts play to castaway-in-comfort fantasies:

• In the South Pacific, Kokomo Island Fiji opened this spring with 21 beachfront villas and five three-bedroom to six-bedroom residences on a 140-acre island. It is near the Great Astrolabe Reef, among the world’s largest, where travelers can scuba dive, snorkel, sail and fish. On land, the resort features trails, an infinity pool and a children’s club. Villas start at $1,995 a night, which includes meals and many activities; kokomoislandfiji.com.

• Guests at the new Six Senses Zil Pasyon in the Seychelles have exclusive access to three white-sand beaches on Félicité Island. In addition to diving and snorkeling, the resort offers surfing, migratory bird-watching and island-hopping trips by boat. Its 30 villas, each with its own pool, start at $1,339 a night, which includes breakfast; sixsenses.com/resorts/zilpasyon/destination.

• About 150 miles northeast of Singapore, Bawah Private Island in Indonesia is scheduled to open in August (rates have yet to be determined). The 35-room resort will span five uninhabited islands in the Anambas archipelago, with access to over 700 acres of forest, three lagoons and 13 beaches. Guests can choose between safari-style tents or overwater bungalows; bawahisland.com.

• Off northeastern Madagascar, the 14-villa Miavana just opened on Nosy Ankao. It shares access to a five-island archipelago with local communities and offers “blue safaris,” which allow visitors to see, swim with or catch indigenous marine life. Villas are $2,500 a person per night, which includes food, drinks and most activities; timeandtideafrica.com/miavana.