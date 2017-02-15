If you’re flying this Presidents Day holiday weekend, be prepared for longer lines at security checkpoints at Sea-Tac Airport on Thursday and Friday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) warns.

Projections of departing-passenger numbers, developed with input from the airlines, show that TSA will screen more than 53,000 passengers on Thursday, Feb. 16, 11 percent more than the same time last year.

That number will increase on Friday, Feb. 17, to nearly 56,000 passengers – an increase of 8 percent over last year.

Based on ticketing, the busiest time blocks at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport security checkpoints are projected to be:

4 a.m. to noon. There will be high passenger volume throughout the morning at TSA security checkpoints, with the busiest times anticipated to be from 5 to 8 a.m. and again from 10 to 11 a.m.

4 to 6 p.m.

The expected surge in passengers is the result of travelers heading out of town for the three-day weekend. Many local schools are closed before or after the holiday, making it a popular time to travel.

TSA says passengers can assist by coming prepared to the airport. The agency offers these tips for travel out of Sea-Tac:

Arrive at the airport two hours before your flight — early enough to park your car/return a rental car, print boarding passes and check a bag at the airline ticket counter, go through the security screening and get to your gate. Each step takes extra time when the airport is busy.

This holiday weekend is one of the highest-volume weekends for oversized and odd-sized checked baggage. If you are traveling with skis, snowboards, golf clubs or any other specialized item, allow extra time for these items to be screened through the checked baggage system.