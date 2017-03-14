Some East Coast flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled Tuesday as a powerful storm blankets parts of the Northeast with a foot of snow.

Some East Coast flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled Tuesday as a powerful storm blankets parts of the Northeast with a foot of snow.

The Associated Press reports more than 5,000 flights have been grounded nationally, with blizzard warnings in effect for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

At Sea-Tac, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday flight information showed cancellations of some morning flights to and from cities including Boston; Washington, D.C.; Newark and New York. Some later flights were still listed as on time.

If you are headed to the airport, you can check flight status at this Port of Seattle website.