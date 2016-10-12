Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship Carnival Vista was named the year’s best new ship while Seattle was named best U.S. homeport in Cruise Critic’s annual awards, announced Wednesday.

Cruise Critic praised Seattle for its many attractions and new light rail system, which makes it easy for visitors to get around.

Carnival Vista, which launched in May, was cited for its wide-ranging amenities, including an onboard water park, brewery and 14 restaurants. Carnival also won in the category of best value for money for the third consecutive year for affordable fares, free activities and dining venues.

The cruise review website and online community chooses winners of its Cruise Critic Editors’ Picks Awards based on the editors’ shared experiences on the ships and their knowledge of the industry.

Disney Cruise Line was honored for best dining and best for families, with editors noting the wide variety of onboard venues for all ages, from adults-only spaces to kids clubs.

AmaWaterways was named best river cruise line.

Viking River Cruises won in the best itineraries category, while Emerald Waterways was named best value for money.

Cruise Critic gave an award for the first time in the luxury category, naming Seabourn for its service, itineraries and sophistication.

The award for best ship refurbishment went to Cunard’s Queen Mary 2.

Norwegian Cruise Line took the honors for best entertainment, while Holland America Line got top billing for best standard cabins. Princess Cruises won in the best shore excursions category, while Lindblad Expeditions won for best adventure.

For a complete list of awards, visit http://www.cruisecritic.com .