Book a trip on Amtrak and your pet might ride for free.

A limited number of “pets ride free” offers will be available for trips booked through Dec. 11, allowing pets to ride the rails at no additional cost on participating Amtrak routes Dec. 9-March 31.

Ordinarily pet owners pay $25 to bring a small dog or cat onboard. The animal must be in an enclosed carrier with a combined weight of no more than 20 pounds and the trip cannot exceed seven hours.

The free program will be supported in 40 Amtrak markets nationwide including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Dallas, Baltimore, Cleveland, Portland, Seattle, St. Louis, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Orlando, Miami, Charleston, South Carolina and others. Tickets must be purchased at least three days prior to travel.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is sponsoring the offer in honor of the Dec. 6 release of “The Secret Life of Pets” on DVD, Blu-ray and on demand.

More than 15,000 dogs and cats traveled with their owners on Amtrak trains in the first year of the rail system’s “pets allowed” policy, which took effect in October 2015.

Details on Amtrak’s pet policy can be found at https://www.amtrak.com/pets. Here’s the link to book using the free offer: amtrak.com/secretlifeofpets.