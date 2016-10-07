Hurricane Matthew continues to cause problems for travelers
NEW YORK — Hurricane Matthew continues to cause problems for travelers, with 4,500 flights canceled so far between Wednesday and Saturday, according to tracking service FlightAware.
All flights to and from Orlando have been cancelled Friday and half scrapped Saturday. FlightAware expects that number to rise. Orlando’s world-famous theme parks — Walt Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld — all closed due to the storm.
As the storm moves north, so do cancelations with Atlanta, Charleston and Savannah taking the largest hits.
Airports in Southern Florida are reopening, however, with flights expected to resume midday. Airlines moved planes and crews out of the storm’s path and must now fly them back into the region.
American Airlines saw its first arrival at its Miami hub at 9:05 a.m. with a flight from Sao Paulo.
