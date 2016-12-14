Gift-wrapping idea 1: Maps

You know those maps in your glove box that you don’t need anymore because you have GPS on your phone? Or the atlases, defunct Thomas Guides and gorgeous cartographs from National Geographic you have wedged into the bookcase? Instead of letting them collect dust, use them to create unusual, simple and recycled wrapping paper this holiday season. Use them as you would ordinary paper, or preserve them, if you like, by folding them down into a usable size and tying them carefully closed with string that’s been wrapped around the package several times, threaded through an old button and tied.

Country Living

Gift-wrapping idea 2: Duct tape

Does it dismay you when you spend time wrapping something carefully only to have it torn open in seconds? Or do you need a waterproof and practically indestructible wrapper? Try duct tape. Here are two tried and true methods. For something that is flat, try taking a large postal-sized envelope and cover it completely with strips of duct tape in any color, then simply slip the gift inside, fold the flap down and seal it shut with another strip of tape. Another method is to put the gift inside a plastic bag or wrap it in newspaper, and then cover the whole shebang with duct tape. The recipient may very well need to use scissors to free the prize.

instructables.com

Gift-wrapping idea 3: Potato chip bags

Serious about reducing, reusing and recycling? Save empty potato chip bags (or ask your neighbors or junk-food-eating colleagues for theirs), turn them inside out — so the silvery tinsel side shows — and wash them with warm soapy water. Once dry, slip a gift in and tie them closed with a bow. Easy!

bustle.com

Compiled by Christine Clarridge

Have a hack you’d like to share? Send to cclarridge@seattletimes.com