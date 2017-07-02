An action-packed Rant & Rave salutes Department of Homeland Security, parks workers and a Metro transit supervisor who helped a stranded cancer patient. Readers boo an entitled parking-lot driver and pesky drug ads on TV.

RAVE To the professional, helpful and efficient staff at the Department of Homeland Security office in Tukwila. They made the process of becoming a U.S. citizen a rewarding experience and gave us a warm welcome to America. What a great country!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to Alzheimer’s for robbing me of my dad on Father’s Day. He was having a bad day and didn’t know anyone. Rave to my daughter-in-law for tenderly holding my dad’s hand for half an hour, quietly keeping him company while the rest of the family was loudly visiting with one another and having fun.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the cheery, attentive and hard working Seattle Parks staff picking up trash early Saturday morning at Golden Gardens beach. Rant to people who leave bottles, cans, cigarette butts and trash all over the beach. Sad.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the obnoxious guy who screamed at a tow-truck driver and threatened to hit his truck while the driver was attempting to move our car out of a parking lot after it broke down. The tow driver said he’d be out of the way in a minute; the jerk screamed that he pays good money to live in downtown Kirkland and has important places to go. May karma return to the self-proclaimed King of Kirkland when his car breaks down in an inconvenient place some day. Rave to several kind passers-by who stopped to ask what was going on and offered tips on where to get the car fixed. There are many decent people in this world, as well the self-absorbed.

RAVE For the restaurant employee that gave a hot meal to a homeless man seating on a bench near the restaurant and sat down and talked with him for a few minutes, showing such grace and kindness.

RANT To the couple who brought their preschool-age daughter to a 9 p.m. showing of “Wonder Woman.” The movie wasn’t appropriate for a child that young, and she talked through much of it. We all paid to see it. Next time get a baby-sitter.

RAVE To the Metro Transit supervisor who offered to let me sit in his air-conditioned van after the Gay Pride Parade while our bus was stopped for an incident that took 30 minutes to resolve. He saw me with my cane, leaning on a post while waiting, but he didn’t know that I’m undergoing treatment for cancer and was feeling very hot, thirsty and shaky. His concern was greatly appreciated.

RANT To protect my mental health I may have to quit watching national network news broadcasts. The barrage of pharmaceutical ads almost has me rooting for the diseases.