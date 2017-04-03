Somewhere between a cheese stick and a Cheeto is this crunchy crusted snack that you can make in your own kitchen.

Covering things in other things is a time-honored chef’s trick for taking breaded food to the next level, in part because it’s scandalously delicious.

Making your own mozzarella sticks at home is one do-it-yourself example. You don’t even need fancy ingredients — you can do it with string cheese, which is already portioned and ready to go.

These Cheetos crusted cheese sticks are somewhere between a mozzarella stick and a Cheeto. Hit them with weed-infused pink sauce and you are making yourself some world-class munchies, my friend.

Cheetos crusted cheese sticks

(Adapted from Claire Lower’s Doritos crusted cheese)

Serves 2, 20mg THC estimated per serving

5 string cheese sticks

1 small package of Cheetos or other crunchy cheese curls

1 egg

Splash of buttermilk or milk

Hot sauce

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon flour

Oil for frying

Bamboo skewers

Pink sauce:

Ketchup

Mayonnaise

Hot sauce

Cannabis-infused olive oil*

Heat 1 inch of oil in a sturdy and deep pan. You want it at about 300–325 degrees Fahrenheit. It will take a few minutes, and you’ll want the oil hot as you start to bread the cheese sticks.

Put Cheetos into a sturdy freezer bag and seal. Mash with a meat hammer until they’re finely ground. Set up a breading station with two plates and a bowl. One plate should have a mixture of cornstarch and flour with salt and pepper. The bowl should have one egg beaten with a splash of milk or buttermilk, and some hot sauce. The final bowl is where you stash the ground-up Cheetos.

Cut string cheese in half and put on the tip of a skewer, about ½-inch into the cheese. Now you can use this long wooden handle to spin the cheese into the cornstarch mixture, dusting off the excess. Now dip and spin into the egg, let extra drip off and check to make sure it’s fully coated. Last, dip into the Cheetos and turn gently to keep the breading intact.

Drop into frying oil by pushing off the skewer. Fry for 1-2 minutes on each side; you don’t want it to get too brown. Using tongs, remove and drain on paper towels.

Assemble the sauce in a bowl by mixing the ketchup, mayo, oil and hot sauce until well blended. Since the goal is to double dip to your heart’s content, dispense the sauce in two equal portions. The slightly acidic tang of the ketchup cuts through the cheeses and tastes like fast-food heaven — in your own kitchen.

*Cannabis-infused olive oil

Decarboxylate 3.5g of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put in lidded mason jar or vacuum sealed bag with cannabis and 4 ounces of olive oil. Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least 1 hour. Strain and chill to use in recipes.

This recipe is courtesy of The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle/entertainment site with a side of cannabis. The Seattle Times is running occasional light lifestyle items from this site. For related recipes, news, features and pop culture, visit The Fresh Toast.