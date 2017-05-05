Powdered weed butter is discreet, delicious and deceptively easy.
Don’t you wish having the delicious taste of melted butter was as easy as sprinkling it onto your food?
I’ve found this killer technique that requires just one uncommon purchase: tapioca maltodextrin. The stuff is a powdery polysaccharide that is often used in foods and now also in recipes to powder fats, cheeses and even chocolate, according to the cooking website Serious Eats.
Powdered Weed Butter
Makes roughly 2 cups powder; 15mg THC per ⅛ cup powder estimated
¼ cup cannabutter*
¼ cup neutral oil
1½ cups maltodextrin
Gently melt cannabutter in a double boiler. Once you have liquid, stir in room temperature oil. Allow to cool for 5 minutes, but you still want a liquid oil.
Prepare maltodextrin in a bowl and have a whisk at hand to do your mixing. Pour liquid over the powder, whisking until it’s completely mixed and starts to resemble fine crumbles.
Spread on a silicone mat and gently dehydrate in the oven for 1 hour. The oil mixture will resemble crumbled cheese, which you can use as is or run through a sieve or a food processor to give it a fluffier texture, like grated cheese.
This powder will last as long as you can keep it dry and preferably cold. It will be stable 2-3 weeks in the fridge, and if you vacuum bag it with a silica packet, you’ll have months to use it.
Cannabutter
Decarboxylate 3.5g of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put cannabis in lidded mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag with cannabis and one stick of butter. Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least 1 hour. Strain and chill to use in recipes.
This recipe is courtesy of The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle/entertainment site with a side of cannabis. The Seattle Times is running occasional light lifestyle items from this site. For related recipes, news, features and pop culture, visit The Fresh Toast.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.