Multipurpose caps

Childproof caps on pharmaceutical and drug containers — you know, the ones that can be so difficult for even adults to remove — are now designed to be multipurpose. If there are no children in the house to worry about, simply turn the cap upside down. It turns into a cup for the pills and is easily screwed onto and off the container.

Michelle in Olympia

Flavorful turkey

Did your Thanksgiving bird turn out dry? Want to give turkey another try for Christmas? Here’s a tip that food expert Justin Chapple says is guaranteed to deliver a juicy, delicious bird without having to flip the bird or baste it. Place the turkey breast side up in a pan, then cover the breast and legs with cheesecloth that’s been soaked in a flavored butter. Put the bird in the oven, and that’s it! You shouldn’t have to worry about it until it’s done.

People magazine

YouTube movies

Up for watching a little film on YouTube but tired of getting tricked by trailers? Check out Zero Dollar Movies, which provides a collection of more than 10,000 movies that are free to watch on the video channel. It indexes only full-length movies and excludes trailers and partial uploads.

Lifehack.org

Compiled by Christine Clarridge

Have a favorite hack to share? Email cclarridge@seattletimes.com