Readers rave about Outdoors for All, help catching purse snatcher, bus help, pigeon-painting restoration and free pie; rant about anonymous notes, childish driver, litter, “Royal Family of Ballard.”

RAVE To the Outdoors for All volunteers and staff for an outstanding season, making ski lessons possible for my child with disabilities and many others at all levels of skiing and snowboarding. Thanks for your fantastic enthusiasm, professionalism and kindness.

RANT To people who leave anonymous notes for co-workers or neighbors on issues they feel should be brought to the recipients’ attention. You may think you’re being proactive, but your unwillingness to sign your name, much less share your feelings face to face, comes across as passive-aggressive cowardice.

RAVE At Starbuck’s, a man burst in and grabbed my friend’s purse. I charged after him yelling “Thief, stop him,” and a young man caught and subdued him while his companion called police. They stayed until police arrived, and staff and patrons watched over my belongings while I was with the police, who handled the situation with compassion and professionalism. I have compassion for the thief, too, who didn’t resist or argue; I’m sure he didn’t plan on his life being like this.

RANT For the driver who sped up behind me on a merging onramp and honked, then cut off another driver, rolled down his window and flipped me off. Learn to merge, share the road, and don’t play games around my 85,000-pound vehicle. Better yet, grow up!

RAVE To the Metro and Sound Transit folks who worked hard through the Feb. 27 storm and I-5 accident that snarled traffic and bus routes. Drivers, supervisors and passengers helped this senior citizen, unfamiliar with our public-transportation system, get home to Bellevue 14 hours after leaving to answer the call to jury duty in downtown Seattle. It takes a village! Raves, too, for court personnel who make jury duty a pleasant experience.

RANT There’s too much litter in Seattle. Aren’t litter bags still required in our vehicles? Training on using them should be required for licensing.

RAVE To the artist who restored the pigeon painting in the kiosk at Fifth Avenue and Seneca Street. This bird makes my day every time I walk by. I’d be happy to help pay for a protective covering so it couldn’t be damaged by graffiti again.

RANT To the entitled family walking with two dogs on leashes from the Locks to Golden Gardens, taking up the entire sidewalk and bike lanes and not moving for anyone. Everyone had to move around them. I guess I missed the news that the new Royal Family of Ballard had arrived.

RAVE To the woman who paid for my and my 94-year-old friend’s pie and coffee at Shari’s, saying she enjoyed seeing us having an animated discussion. There are so many good people, and we’re thankful.