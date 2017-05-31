Plantains are tasty when fried, roasted and, in this case, smashed with garlic and cannabis oil.

Though many cultures use the banana-esque plantain as a starch source in their meals, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rican styles of mofongo are among of the most delicious ways to eat the green, unripe fruit (known to some as cooking bananas). These starchy relatives of our sweet-snack bananas are tasty when fried, roasted and, in this case, smashed with garlic and cannabis oil.

Green Mofongo

Makes 4 servings; 14mg THC per serving

3 unripe green plantain

1 head garlic

2 shallots

4 cups vegetable broth

2 tablespoons cannabis-infused olive oil*

1 cube vegetable bullion

Sofrito/salsa (optional)

Salt and pepper

Oil for frying

Cilantro for garnish

In a small saucepan, add a drizzle of cooking oil. Crush half of the garlic and one of the shallots and heat until translucent. Pour over the broth and add one cube of bouillon for a stronger flavor. Meat broths can be used too, but you will still have to season them with garlic, pepper and some herbs, if desired. Allow to simmer while you prepare the plantains.

Cover the bottom of a heavy bottomed pan with oil and preheat, reserving one tablespoon of cooking oil for your knife, cutting board and hands. Rub the oil in pretty well — this allows you to handle and break down the plantains without the sticky sap getting all over everything. The easiest way to prep a plantain is to chop off each end, make a cut down a vein and peel off with your fingers. Chop the fruits into 1- to 1.5-inch pieces for frying. Since you are eventually mashing them, they don’t need to be super thin.

Fry the pieces for 2-3 minutes per side until lightly browned; allow to drain on paper towels. Once you are done frying, crush the remaining garlic and shallot lightly, fry quickly to soften, and put in a heatproof bowl. Add the plantains, infused oil, salt, pepper and some sofrito if desired, and mash with a potato masher or pestle.

Add a splash of the broth if it seems too dry, but everything should maintain a chunky texture. It won’t be smooth like mashed potatoes, and you don’t want it to be.

Form into a small bowl or mug and invert on a plate to form a little tower. Then fill this bowl with broth. Garnish both with cilantro and serve with hot sauce.

Traditionally this has meat, which you would add in the mashing stage. Many use anything that’s on hand, from shrimp to shredded chicken.

*Cannabis-infused olive oil

Decarboxylate 3.5 grams of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Farhenheit for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put in lidded mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag with cannabis and four ounces of olive oil. Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least 1 hour. Strain and chill to use in recipes.

This recipe is courtesy of The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle/entertainment site with a side of cannabis. The Seattle Times is running occasional light lifestyle items from this site. For related recipes, news, features and pop culture, visit The Fresh Toast.