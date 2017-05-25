A donut-shaped serving of leftovers is ripe for “weed-hacking” with the addition of cannabis-infused butter.

Recent food fads such as spaghetti pies, frittata di spaghetti and spaghetti doughnuts can be fun ways to use leftover pasta, since it can get boring to eat the same thing more than a few times.

This donut-shaped serving of the traditional leftover is exceedingly simple. And if you don’t have a donut pan, simply make it in a greased casserole or baking dish and cut into serving sizes. No matter what kinds of pasta you are into, throwing it in a bowl with some eggs, cheese and garlic pretty much cements a tasty outcome.

Spaghetti doughnut

Dosage: 4 mg per donut

½ pound leftover al dente pasta

6 eggs

1/4 cup cream

3 tablespoons sauce (optional)

2 tablespoons cannabis-infused butter*

½ cup grated Romano cheese

5 cloves garlic

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Whip eggs in a bowl until frothy. Drizzle in cream, half of the cheese, gently melted butter, chopped garlic, salt and pepper. Toss in spaghetti and sauce if you are using and mix well.

Grease the pan well so that your creation comes out easily. Dispense spaghetti into a donut pan or casserole dish. To make donuts, shape the pasta around the center of the mold. Sprinkle the extra cheese and some salt and pepper on top.

Bake for 15-25 minutes depending on preferred doneness, rotating once. If you want them a bit crisper you can go to 30, or take out of the molds and bake on a sheet with even more cheese. Try not to go over 350 degrees or 30 minutes for the sake of the cannabutter.

Always allow to cool for at least 5 minutes before attempting to remove from the pan. Giving them a twist, rather than trying to pull them out, will get you intact donuts.

*Cannabutter: Decarboxylate 3.5 grams of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put cannabis in lidded mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag with cannabis and one stick of butter.

Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least 1 hour. Strain and chill to use in recipes.

