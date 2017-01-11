The cycling class that has inspired many celebrities opens Jan. 20.
Whether it’s an intense full-body spinning workout or a step toward enlightenment is up for debate.
But local aficionados of the New York-founded SoulCycle can get their fix next week when the indoor cycling and lifestyle brand opens its first Pacific Northwest location in Bellevue’s Lincoln Square Expansion on Jan. 20.
The so-called lifestyle workout, which is sort of like a spinning class in a non-intimidating, candlelit studio — which reportedly makes people feel like they are “partying” in a healthful nightclub, has thousands of regular and celebrity devotees, even at $28 a pop.
SoulCycle Bellevue will feature a 62-bike, 3,500 square foot studio, a clothing shop and healthful juices as well as other amenities.
The company says the high energy, community building workout changes lives by focusing on the rhythm and the “energy of the pack,” creating a strong bond between riders.
