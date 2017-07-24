Grateful parent wants children to be grateful, too.

My family is extremely lucky — enough to eat, a safe place to live, health, loving extended family.

I have two young children, and I want them to understand just how lucky we are, and that we should be grateful and give back. How can we encourage young kids (2 and 4) to be appreciative of life’s gifts? Are there ways we can give back to our community as a family — not a money donation, but some sort of volunteering we can all participate in, maybe?

I often tell my family how lucky I feel, and I try to explain why, but I’m not always sure I am doing it in an age-appropriate way that helps the kiddos understand in whatever way they can at this stage.

– Grateful

DEAR GRATEFUL: The most important actions aren’t so much age-appropriate as ageless: model empathy yourself; say what you think and then ask your kids what they think; show your feelings, and don’t penalize your kids (or others) for showing theirs; demonstrate that it’s important to respect and listen to your and others’ feelings but not be controlled by them.

Also: Say what you’re grateful for and ask your kids, regularly, to do the same; admit your failures; treat those failures as sources of strength and encourage that frame of mind with your children.

Not surprisingly, ways to foster empathy and gratitude are big topics on the (conscientious) national mind right now.

I recommend reading up on Nonviolent Communication, which is rooted in acknowledgment of and respect for common needs (as opposed to oppressive me me me-ism).

“The Opposite of Spoiled,” by Ron Lieber, gets at your question along the complicated path of talking to kids about money.

As you read this material, you may notice much of it isn’t about empathy directly — and that’s because empathy is about everything. It’s not what you see, but how you choose, or are taught, to see it.

In that sense, just raising your kids to be readers is a way to foster empathy. Other worlds, other experiences, other feelings, other opinions, other possibilities: The more your kids read, the more of these they’ll carry within them.

DEAR CAROLYN: How do you shut up a perpetual joker? Someone who won’t shut up for a second or say a single sincere thing as long as he has a rapt audience? Or is it on me, the annoyed person, to just minimize my exposure?

– Philly

DEAR PHILLY: Pretty much. Even if it were universally agreed (it obviously isn’t) that his perpetual joking was unwelcome, it wouldn’t be your or anyone’s place to change him or “shut” him “up.” You can register displeasure, you can opt not to invite him, you can leave, you can call the usher if he talks in a theater. That’s about it.