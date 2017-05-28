Readers rave about shopping without dogs, U of Montana graduation accommodations, protective semi driver, parking lot apology; rant about rude parker, 100 mph driver, talking “Happy Mother’s Day” balloon

RAVE To the nursery that posted a large sign at the entrance saying “Service Animals Only.” We’ve stopped shopping at many stores and going to restaurants because we’re tired of evading dogs, their rude owners and the occasional “doggy bombs.” After seeing this sign, we shopped in leisure, bought a lot more than we’d intended and enjoyed the calmness of the beautiful nursery, sans dogs. We’ll be back many times. If you feel the same way, tell store managers (politely) that you’d like a dog-free shopping experience.

RANT AND RAVE To the dad berating a fellow parent, saying she’d parked her compact SUV too close to his car. The spots in the lot are narrow and she was inside the lines. The proximity of her car didn’t stop you from leaping out of your car to put on an angry scene. Rave to your target for keeping her cool.

RAVE To the University of Montana graduation, for amazing accommodation for people who can’t hear, with a person doing sign language and captions on the screen so you could see what the speaker was saying. Please, can we have more of this in the Seattle area?

RANT To the sports car driver going 100 mph on I-405. Is it lost on you that if another car changed lanes or had a mechanical problem in your path someone would be dead? If you don’t value your own life, slow down for the sake of the friend or family member who might be the one killed when your luck runs out.

RAVE To the semi truck driver who “had my back” on Snoqualmie Pass when I was nervously driving a camper pulling a little, old, horse trailer. I’m sure the truck was capable of greater speeds but never passed me, maintaining a safe distance behind me no matter how slow I was going, keeping us safe and protecting the horse in my trailer from potential tail-gaiters. It was an example of how one driver can look out for another on our highways and make them a safer place to drive.

RANT To whoever took the “Happy Mother’s Day” balloon from my Little Free Library that I opened the Library on Mother’s Day in honor of my mom. This was my first Mother’s Day without her, and the library helped me feel better. It was probably time for the balloon to come down, but it wasn’t yours to take.

RAVE To the woman who almost backed over me in the Fred Meyer parking lot who owned up to her lack of attention and offered a sincere “I’m sorry.” We all have lapses, but she owned hers most graciously.