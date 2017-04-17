Vlogger Natalie Bennett posted a video and pictures on her social media channels, and parenting sites took notice.

Seattle mom Natalie Bennett, a 24-year-old mother of twin boys who is expecting her third child any day, got lots of internet attention when she posted a video with side-by-side comparison images of her pregnant tummy at 36 weeks with two babies inside versus one.

As you might imagine, the picture of her stomach distended with two babies is obviously and significantly larger than the one with only a single baby inside.

In its telling of the tale, Redbook described viewers as “freaking TF out” over the side-by-side comparison pics of Bennett’s baby “bump.”

“YouTube lifestyle and mommy vlogger Natalie Bennett, who has carried twins and is currently pregnant with just one baby (a reverse Beyoncé, if you will), recently shared footage of her two bumps at the same stage of pregnancy — and people are freaking TF out over the size difference,” writes the Redbook author. Bennett’s third child, a girl, is due on April 19, according to her public social media and vlog YouTube accounts.

Bennett, who speaks openly about her experience as a woman of faith and a young mother, explains that while each pregnancy is different, this second one with a single baby has been much more comfortable than her first.

Hellogiggles.com, which said people are “losing it” over the images, said it’s “inspiring to see someone with such a positive attitude about what we’re sure is an emotionally and physically stressful experience.”

It’s notable, too, that Bennett does not describe her pregnant belly with twins as a “bump” but rather “a huge torpedo belly sticking out like a freaking shelf.”

She told The Huffington Post that, “The design of bringing life into the world is miraculous and I feel so privileged to be able to experience it with both of these pregnancies, even though the two experiences have been so different!”

Her video has been viewed more than 200,000 times on YouTube.