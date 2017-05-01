One hint from Puget Sound Consumers’ Checkbook: You are more likely to get better work from an individual you hire than from a company.

Everyone loves a just-cleaned house — especially if someone else did the cleaning. To some of us, hiring housecleaning help is a luxury; to others, it’s a necessity. And either way, it’s a very personal service: after all, housecleaners have the run of the home. So if you’re considering hiring help with your household chores, you’ll want to choose carefully.

Your first step is to decide whether you want to hire an individual or a company to do the work. Hiring a company relieves you of employer responsibilities, especially paying taxes and obtaining unemployment insurance coverage. But you may prefer getting to know an individual whom you can work with to establish a long-term, trusting relationship.

You are also more likely to get better work from an individual you hire than from a company. A survey conducted by Puget Sound Consumers’ Checkbook found that area residents who employed companies were less satisfied than consumers who hired individuals. Individual housecleaners received “superior” ratings for “overall performance” from 76 percent of their surveyed customers; companies received such favorable ratings from only 54 percent.

Prices varied widely among local companies. For example, quotes obtained by Checkbook’s undercover shoppers ranged from $79 to $194 to clean a two-story, three-bedroom house with two baths on an every-other-week basis.

If you decide to hire a company, phone estimates can provide an idea about which ones are reasonably priced. Over the phone, be sure to supply detailed information about your home — number of floors, bedrooms, bathrooms, types of floor coverings, how large, etc. Then be sure to have any company you are considering out to your home to give a written estimate with a description of exactly what work is to be done and how often.

Also ask companies to provide you with certificates of insurance — liability and workers’ compensation. If a company tells you it is bonded, know that doesn’t mean much: The bonds housecleaning services buy protect the company, not you.

If you prefer to hire an individual, get referrals from friends and neighbors who are satisfied. Talk with them — and other references from the individual — about your priorities, your pet peeves, and the strengths and weaknesses of the person you’re considering.

When you’ve narrowed the field, have the candidate to your home, explain and list tasks, describe your expectations, and invite questions and comments. Make sure you describe jobs you are picky about or that could be considered out of the ordinary. Discuss the terms of employment — pay, schedule and benefits — and put them in writing. Specify a probationary period to get acquainted.

With regard to how much to pay, Checkbook found no solid rule of thumb. Surveyed consumers who employ individual housecleaners reported paying anywhere from $10 to $40 an hour.

Finally, remember that this person will be your employee. That means you’re responsible for verifying work eligibility, paying federal and state taxes, paying into unemployment insurance funds, and carrying workers’ compensation insurance.

No matter who you hire, plan to be home during the first cleaning visit. Do a full walk-through of your home describing your expectations. Try to arrange to have the same crew for each cleaning, and always store valuable and/or fragile items in a safe place.