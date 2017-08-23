Alice Becker’s floral image captures the warm, sunny feel of Seattle in summer.

Photographer: Alice Becker

Photo taken: Aug. 12, 2017, Seattle

Photographer’s description: “I took this photograph of a sunflower using my iPhone. I think sunflowers represent all that is wonderful in the summer in Seattle and this photograph seems to capture that feeling.”

Critique: “I completely agree with Alice that this photo captures the feeling of summer in Seattle. The bright fiery colors stand out, thanks to the close-up of the photo. The crop really allows us to see the colorful details balanced nicely throughout the frame. Although I do like the tight crop, I would like to see the space on the top and bottom of the image balanced to include more of the colorful petals and the ring that the red creates.”

AUGUST PHOTO CONTEST: ‘Dog Days of Summer’

For this month’s reader-photo contest, we’re looking for your best summertime photo featuring a canine companion. Your Lab fetching a ball from Lake Washington? A Bernese Mountain Dog toting a pack on a mountain trail?

Send us your best recent “Dog Days of Summer” photo, and we’ll choose a favorite to spotlight in The Seattle Times’ Reader’s Lens feature. A Canon photo bag goes to the winning photographer. Submit by the end of the day Sunday, Aug. 27, to seattletimes.com/submit-photos.

Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos (and see an online gallery of other Reader’s Lens photos). We judge the year’s best and award prizes every December.