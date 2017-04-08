Readers rave about Swedish Issaquah, rant about people judging attire of female newscasters

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the kind and compassionate staff assisting patients coming in for surgery at Swedish Issaquah. They were friendly, calm and considerate and it made the day less worrisome. Thanks!

RANT To people judging female newscasters for their attire, perpetuating the stereotype that women’s bodies are objects that others are entitled to judge, pick apart and shame. Perhaps you should pay more attention to the disturbing content of the news these days rather than objectifying and judging the newscasters.

The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com. For more Rant & Rave, see our forums at: forums.seattletimes.com.