Readers rave about Swedish Issaquah, rant about people judging attire of female newscasters

RAVE To the kind and compassionate staff assisting patients coming in for surgery at Swedish Issaquah. They were friendly, calm and considerate and it made the day less worrisome. Thanks!

RANT To people judging female newscasters for their attire, perpetuating the stereotype that women’s bodies are objects that others are entitled to judge, pick apart and shame. Perhaps you should pay more attention to the disturbing content of the news these days rather than objectifying and judging the newscasters.