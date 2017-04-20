Rave to Department of Licensing service, rant about homeless people in the library.

RAVE To the Washington State Department of Licensing in Olympia for their prompt and courteous assistance in helping me resolve problems with my vessel registration. After contacting their Customer Care email, an employee contacted me the next day to resolve my issue. Great service and a very customer-centric team.

RANT I watched a man arguing with a librarian about his qualifications to receive a library card right after I was in the restroom where a homeless woman was bathing, and see most of the chairs occupied with homeless people sleeping; I trip over their junk on the way in. These people don’t have library card, nor do they pay taxes to support the library. A library card should be required to enter the library!