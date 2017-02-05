Readers rave about skilled bus drivers, courteous TSA, returned wallet, hugs; rant about talking during concerts, rude TSA, big baby buggy on the bus, public tooth flossing.

RAVE Driving to work this morning, I noticed all the huge buses safely making their way through always-bad traffic, thanks to the drivers’ focus and skills. If it’s hard for me in a small car, I can’t imagine what it is like for them, especially downtown. Being a frequent bus rider, I’m grateful for their calm and cheerfulness. I thank them and appreciate that they’re keeping lots of cars off the road by being so reliable.

RANT To all the concert- and clubgoers who insist on talking through performances as if they’re in their living rooms. I’ve experienced it at KeyArena, ZooTunes, Tractor Tavern and countless other venues. It’s distracting and rude not only to other audience members, but also to the performers. Come on, people, listen up!

RAVE AND RANT Rave to TSA employees who are courteous and do a wonderful job at Sea-Tac Airport. Rant to TSA agents who do harmful and painful body exams to those wearing catheters or drain bags. Their invasive exam on me probably dislodged my bag and will cause me to have to undergo anesthesia to have it repositioned when I return home. My husband and a supervising agent could clearly see I was in pain during the exam. Clearly, a new protocol is needed.

RAVE To the kind man who saw my wallet lying in the street as he drove by and brought it to my house that same evening. It must have fallen out of my pocket while I was occupied with other things that day, and I was shocked I hadn’t realized it was missing. His kindness is much appreciated!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the young woman who got on the bus with a very large baby tram and told an older gentleman seated where seniors have priority to give up his seat for her. I’m not sure she actually had a baby in there because mothers don’t normally pile up shopping bags on top of infants, and the place she used for the buggy is for wheelchairs only. Rave to the nice gentleman who gave up his seat. Be careful, sir, some nervy passengers will take advantage of your good manners and kindness.

RAVE To a special younger friend whom I seldom see due to our hectic lives, but when I do, he takes a few minutes to chat and give me his awesome bear hugs. A recent two-minute encounter made my day! His genuine warmth and kindness are a tremendous blessing to me. We need more quality men like him in the world.

RANT To the man flossing his teeth on the bus: in public, that’s not hygiene, it’s just disgusting.