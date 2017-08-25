Readers rave about gift of eclipse glasses, rant about wait staff not writing down order.

RAVE To the kind lady who stopped her car and gave me protective sun glasses to watch Monday’s eclipse while I was walking my dog on a country lane. I stopped and sat down on the nearest stump to watch the amazing event.

RANT It seems like the new fad is for restaurant wait staff to not write orders down and instead try to memorize an order with specials requests and all. Please, if you can’t remember everything, write it down. Often I’ve asked for no onions in my meal and I always get onions. The response is “Oh I’m sorry, that was my fault.” Yes, I know that. I’d rather get my food like I ordered than be impressed with your incredible memory. Write it down!