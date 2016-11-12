Readers rave about help after fall, rant about high grocery shelves.

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the wonderful family walking by my house who helped me with my husband when he had a bad fall. After a trip to the ER he’s doing well. We never got their names. Thank you so much for your help.

RANT To grocery stories having items on shelves so high that shorter people can’t reach the product they want and have to try to find an employee who will get it. If they put it so high, why stock it at all?

