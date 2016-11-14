Readers praise encouraging mantra, complain about quiet hybrid cars.

RAVE For the creator of the lovely handmade sign that read “Vote, Love, Pray” that appeared on 24th Avenue East in Seattle on Election Day. It has become my mantra.

RANT To the hybrid vehicle driver who almost backed over me in a parking lot as I was walking past. The driver made no effort to look behind while backing up, the car is silent in motion and the sun was out so I couldn’t see the backup lights. I was barely able to run out of harm’s way. The person drove off without having any idea they’d almost killed someone. Hybrid drivers, be more careful!