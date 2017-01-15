Readers rave about veterans, a kind Uber driver, crocheted lap blankets; rant about Magnuson Park vandalism and a reckless skier who left a woman with a broken collarbone.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the patient at the VA clinic who verbally came after a nurse for her accent, telling her to “Go back where you came from.” Raves and proud salutes to other veterans in the waiting area who leapt to her defense, telling the guy to “shut up” and behave. That’s the America I fought for! My mother was born outside the U.S. and met my father when he was in the military. She was an exemplary U.S. citizen and instilled great patriotism in her children, who are also veterans.

RAVE I’m a member of the Husky Marching Band Alumni and was heading to Seattle Center for the New Year’s Eve celebration with my drum and trombone. I couldn’t find any closer parking than the waterfront. Walking up steep hills with all my gear, I was ready to pass out halfway there. A young woman pulled her car over in traffic and offered to drive me the rest of the way. She was an Uber driver; I told her I didn’t have money and couldn’t believe that she’d take time out on a profitable night to help a complete stranger for free. I got to Seattle Center just in time. She turned a horrible experience into a joy.

RANT To people who drive up Magnuson Park’s Kite Hill and do wheelies and spinouts, tearing up the grass and damaging an area where people love to play and enjoy the view. Karma will get them for their thoughtlessness.

RAVE To the woman who generously dropped off a variety of hand-crocheted lap blankets to our memory-care community. At this time of the year many residents need an extra layer of warmth, and her kindness makes it possible, colorful and meaningful.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the reckless skier who slammed into my daughter, leaving her in pain, not checking if she was OK, calling ski patrol, or leaving contact information. She has a broken collarbone and won’t be skiing the rest of the season, can’t use her right arm for six weeks and can’t drive. Rave to the caring and calm first-aid responders at Crystal Mountain. They’re an inspiration.

RAVE To our neighbors and everyone who’ve stepped up to help my wife and I cope while I’m recovering and unable to do day-to-day tasks. Thank you all!

RAVE AND RANT Rave to Childhaven and their incredible staff. I was helping at a parents’ training session for awareness and connection to help with changing parents’ behaviors to help their kids, a cycle that’s challenging to break. Rant for addictions, abuse, mental-health issues, homelessness, and all the problems that go with them.