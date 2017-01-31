Readers rave about VA hospital, rant about bus riders not giving seats to the elderly.

RAVE Arriving earlier than the VA Hospital was open on two occasions, many people arrived and I expected a big rush when it opened. But in both instances, someone organized everyone before the doors opened and orchestrated chronological by-arrival registration for services. Besides being well organized, VA Hospital employees are caring and go beyond what would be expected to meet the needs of those they serve in a friendly and professional manner, even when clients are frazzled and stressed.

RANT To bus passengers too absorbed in their phones to give up their seats for elders, especially on a crowded bus. Back before smartphones, people regularly offered their seats to older riders. Has society let technology kill off common courtesy?