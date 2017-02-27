Readers rave about souvenirs from Kelsey Plum, rant about homeless- camp trash.

RAVE For Husky player Kelsey Plum, who stayed on the court for an hour after Thursday night’s UW women’s basketball game to sign autographs and be photographed with fans, providing all who appreciate and respect her with a personal souvenir of her special, record-breaking season.

RANT To the city of Seattle for allowing disgusting trash from homeless camps along the express lanes that flows over into the freeway.