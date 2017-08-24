Readers rave about finding the USS Indianapolis, rant about SAM special- exhibit tickets.

RAVE To Paul Allen and his crew for finding the USS Indianapolis. They’ve done a tremendous service to the brave crew who served on the Indianapolis, especially the few survivors still living, and their families. I’ve never been more proud to be a WSU Cougar alum brother to Mr. Allen.

RANT To Seattle Art Museum for their same-day tickets procedure for the Yayoi Kusama exhibit. We arrived at 9:40 a.m. for the scheduled 10 a.m. opening to find a line two and a half blocks long, stood in that line for an hour and 45 minutes, only to finally reach the ticket counter inside the museum and be told the last ticket had JUST been sold. Reserved tickets had been sold out months ago, so there was no way for us to have prepared in advance.