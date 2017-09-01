Readers rave about clear sidewalks, rant about used car not as promised

RAVE To neighbors who keep their sidewalk shrubs and trees trimmed back so walkers, runners and parents with strollers and dogs can travel easily.

RANT To the used car lot staff who led me to believe a vehicle on their website would be a good choice for me, including pressuring me to put $500 down to hold it before I got there, since there was someone else interested in it. After driving a couple of hours to get there, the vehicle wasn’t ready, they had to jump start it and it was in bad condition compared to the photos and conversations I’d had with them. What a waste of a day!