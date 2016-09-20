Readers rave about the UW Huskies, rant about Ferrari driver.

RAVE With the Huskies off to such a great start, purple is the fall color to wear in the Seattle area!

RANT To the driver of the Ferrari: I know you have a very expensive car and it’s capable of going very fast, but don’t you think you should get the turn-signal blinkers fixed, or was that an option that you didn’t get on that model? I witnessed several lane changes without the blinkers being used, and one passing of another vehicle with no blinkers. Your speeding was impressive as well.