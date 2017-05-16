Readers rave about ferry worker, rant about slow I-405.

RAVE To the thoughtful, understanding ferry worker who took time on a busy Saturday at the terminal to accommodate a visiting family who didn’t understand the intricacies of the ferry ticketing system, opening the luggage passage for the family to board.

RANT The I-405 toll lanes hit the $10 limit and slow to a crawl almost every day. The current $10 cap is squandering revenue and hurting capacity. Maybe the price should be unlimited.