Readers rave about surprise Mother’s Day gift, rant about traffic lights

RAVE To the kind woman who approached me at QFC and insisted on giving me money to pick out a flower basket for myself for Mother’s Day. I tried to refuse, but she really wanted to do it in memory of her mom and how much she misses her. I so much appreciate it and wish her all the best!

RANT To Seattle traffic planners, who in this, the land of Microsoft, can’t seem to find a way to sync traffic signals. The traffic lights on the Mercer Mess turn red and stop traffic in the early morning to cause backups, and some lights turn red just as lights on the previous block turn green! There’s a true assault on cars here.