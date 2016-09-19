Readers thankful for help after North Cascades climbing accident, mad about cars playing very loud music

RAVE To everyone who saved me following a climbing accident in the North Cascades: the two climbers who contacted Search and Rescue, Okanogan SAR who contacted Naval Air Station Whidbey, and that wonderful Navy chopper that showed up at 10 p.m. and whisked me to Harborview, where I was wonderfully taken care of, with many broken ribs and vertebrae and a punctured lung. Thank you all for caring!

RANT To drivers that have their music so loud that my car windows vibrate. We don’t need to hear your music, we have our own, though we can’t hear it when your volume is so high, even with our car windows closed. Turn down the volume! We all share the same roads.