Readers rave about Green Lake Food Walk, rant about bus drivers not pulling to the curb.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

RAVE To the Green Lake Food Walk organizers and participating businesses for a great time, providing a chance to try out new places to eat and learn about new local businesses. Not such a good time for the dogs brought along, often left tied up to posts or trees. Folks, this is a people/food event, not a dog event.

RANT To bus drivers who can’t be bothered with pulling all the way off a street during stops, even when there’s plenty of room. We’re supposed to be sharing the road. Also to drivers who pull out from stops into traffic without signaling; darn near had a collision with one recently.

The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com. For more Rant & Rave, see our forums at: forums.seattletimes.com.