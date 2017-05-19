Readers rave about Green Lake Food Walk, rant about bus drivers not pulling to the curb.

RAVE To the Green Lake Food Walk organizers and participating businesses for a great time, providing a chance to try out new places to eat and learn about new local businesses. Not such a good time for the dogs brought along, often left tied up to posts or trees. Folks, this is a people/food event, not a dog event.

RANT To bus drivers who can’t be bothered with pulling all the way off a street during stops, even when there’s plenty of room. We’re supposed to be sharing the road. Also to drivers who pull out from stops into traffic without signaling; darn near had a collision with one recently.