Readers rave about returned purse, rant about I-90 traffic rerouted to back roads

RAVE To the angel who turned in my purse after I’d left it in a grocery cart, saving me hours of calls and all that would have been lost. It was a ray of sunshine in the sudden downpour! Many thanks.

RANT To traffic reports and WSDOT for recommending Preston-Fall City and SR202 as a bypass during recent I- 90 lane closures. Not a good idea to recommend rerouting three lanes of traffic onto two-lane roads without any traffic support to help deal with tens of thousands of cars trying to get around on back roads. Detour signs and police directing traffic at strategic points would have made a positive difference.