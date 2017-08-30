Readers rave about forgotten cash returned, rant about traffic backups on Highway 2 in Sultan

RAVE To the honest shopper who turned in the $100 cash my husband left behind in the self-checkout machine at Fred Meyer. I’ve also left cash behind by mistake and it was turned in. We’re so impressed with the honesty of people in our Seattle community.

RANT To the city of Sultan, the WSP and the WSDOT for the traffic lights that back up traffic on Highway 2. They all need to try to return from Leavenworth on a Sunday afternoon and see what happens. Get your heads together and figure out a solution. There’s no justification for the congestion those traffic lights create.