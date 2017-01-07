Readers rave about happy street dancer, rant about city salting streets.

RAVE To the happy dude walking near the Kirkland hospital wearing earbuds, dancing, singing and smiling at everyone who looked his way. Way to brighten up my morning!

RANT For the inordinate amount of salt the city has put on the streets this winter. It’s very corrosive to cars and will end up in the sewers and Puget Sound. It’s excessive and overkill.