Readers rave about help at snowy bus stop, rant about not clearing snowy sidewalks.

RAVE To the very thoughtful Metro bus driver who pulled up to my bus stop that hadn’t been plowed and lowered the ramp so passengers could board. As each person got off at their stop, he hopped off the bus, secured his feet firmly in the iced-over snow, took our hands and made sure we found solid footing before he left. An outstanding gentleman!

RANT To homeowners and businesses who don’t clear their sidewalk when it snows. Please have some compassion for pedestrians who must get around.