Readers rave about Thornton Creek restoration, help after accident, pet store employee rescuing runaway dog, return of lost $200; rant about doctor’s office, uninsured driver, unmarked wet cement

RAVE To neighborhood activists, the city of Seattle, and developers for restoring Thornton Creek, creating a wildlife habitat that receives and treats runoff from hundreds of surrounding acres. Rave also to the watershed’s roly-poly beaver crossing the street one morning, against the light, but using the crosswalk. That made our day!

RAVE AND RANT Rave to all who stopped to help when a van lost control and hit us on Highway 2. We were pinned in our vehicle for half an hour before an ambulance arrived. An angel on the scene, Lorna, took control of the situation, provided blankets to keep us warm and stayed until help arrived. The emergency personnel did an amazing job and the team at Cascade Medical Center was compassionate and wonderful. Rant to the other driver, who had an invalid driver’s license and no insurance.

RAVE To pet-store employee Jack, who followed a lost black Lab wandering their parking lot as it headed down the street toward I-405, trying to entice him with a handful of treats while on the phone with State Patrol to alert them to a possible danger to drivers as the dog neared the freeway. Many cars stopped on the offramp when they saw the dog, a woman offered a collar and leash, not asking for them back when my husband was able to get hold of the dog, and the other drivers didn’t move until they saw it contained. Thanks to Jack’s forethought to grab treats and his pursuit long after many would have given up and at possible risk to himself, a beautiful dog is still alive.

RANT AND RAVERant to the physicians office that refused to schedule an appointment because a bill wasn’t paid. Rave to the collections agency that forgave the accumulated interest so I could pay the bill in full.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the construction worker who assisted a lady when she stepped into a wet-cement project that wasn’t cordoned off, at her side just as she stepped into cement up to her ankle. Her rescuer calmly took her elbow and assisted her to a bench where he cleaned off her shoe and sock. I heard them both politely apologize to each other for the incident. After watching, I couldn’t help but think how the victims of La Brea Tar Pits felt on their unlucky day so many years ago. Rant to whomever was supposed to put caution tape around the area and didn’t.

RAVE Hooray for the young couple at Costco who found two $100 bills on the floor and were able to return them to their owner. It was heartwarming to see their honesty and integrity.