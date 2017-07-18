Readers rave about Edmonds parade, rant about noisy kids at Locks concert

RAVE During the Edmonds 4th of July Parade, while returning to our car, we walked beside the parade for several blocks, behind a parade group displaying a banner for their Mosque. As the group passed, every section of the parade watchers cheered and clapped enthusiastically. We passed one older immigrant waving a small American flag who said, “This is what I love about America!” Thank you, Edmonds. I’m proud to be part of this community.

RANT To the parents who brought their two young children to a concert at the Ballard Locks and allowed them to run back and forth screaming and yelling at the top of their lungs in front of the band. The rest of us came to hear the band, not your rude children.