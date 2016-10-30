Readers rave about King County Elections office, kind neighbors, returned bracelet and donations to Kaplan Cancer Research Fund; rant about stolen political yard signs, drivers speeding through crosswalks, stolen pocketbook and blocked sidewalks.

RAVE To the staff at King County Elections office who helped us to obtain our overseas ballot. The staff members were all polite, problem focused and patient in guiding two senior citizens through the computer programs. Thank you for making our votes count.

RANT To whoever stole the political yard signs in our neighborhood. I already replaced mine and while I was at it contributed another $100 to the campaign, so feel free to come by again.

RAVE To the people in our neighborhood who spend time engaging an elderly man with dementia, offering a chat or a cup of coffee, and especially to the little girl who ran out to give him an apple. These kindnesses are far more valued than people may realize.

RANT For the three drivers with kids in their cars who sped through the crosswalk I was standing in waiting to cross. I hope each of you starts paying more attention to traffic safety before your “Baby on Board” becomes a pedestrian.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the neighbor who offered to take my grandson to school after I slipped and fell on my way to my car. Rant to the person going by who stole my pocketbook when I went inside to tend my bleeding injuries and didn’t realize I’d dropped it. How can a person take advantage of someone in that situation?

RAVE To the kind person who found my bracelet at REI and turned it in to Lost and Found. I was unaware it had fallen off my wrist while shopping and later noticed it missing after my birthday dinner. It has great sentimental value and I’m so happy to have it back. Thanks again!

RANT To property owners whose plants, shrubs and low-hanging tree limbs encroach on public sidewalks. Be responsible and do your trimming. To quote from the city of Seattle website, “Property owners must trim or remove overhanging trees, plants, shrubs, vegetation or debris which obstruct streets, alleys or sidewalks.”

RAVE To the kind strangers who contributed to Swedish Medical Center Foundation Kaplan Cancer Research Fund in memory of my daughter, whom they’d never met. Many people who read her obituary not only donated in her memory, but wrote beautiful notes that Swedish forwarded to us. Their personal information wasn’t included so I’m not able to write to thank them, but I’d like to let them know they have no idea how touched my daughter’s husband, kids and I are by their acts of kindness. The biggest thing I learned throughout my beautiful daughter’s 15-year battle with brain cancer has been the unbelievable kindness of friends, acquaintances and complete strangers.