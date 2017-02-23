Rave to nurses, rant to people tying pets up outside restaurants.

RAVE To all nurses. Pain is difficult to deal with alone, but to have smiling faces, laughter, helping hands, enjoyable stories and intellectual explanations certainly made my hospital stay exceptional. We should all spread kindness, and my bucket is full because of these nursing angels.

RANT To dog owners who tie their pets up outside of restaurants and coffee shops, leaving them obviously stressed and sometimes very vocal, vulnerable to any other dog or human who passes by. Is this a compassionate way to treat your pet?