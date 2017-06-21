Readers rave about Washington Brewers Festival, rant about loud music at Seattle Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

RAVE To all the friendly beer enthusiasts I encountered at last weekend’s Washington Brewers Festival, including the many people who struck up conversations with me because of my MST3K (Mystery Science Theatre 3000) T-shirt. Several even shared tokens with me. Raves also to the creative brewmasters in Washington state that keep me coming back to this event year after year.

RANT To the Seattle Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon for blasting music into our neighborhood at 7 a.m. this past Sunday.