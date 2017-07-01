Readers rave about dollar store help, rant about rude drivers

RAVE To the young man who offered to pay for my purchase in the dollar store when my credit card was declined. As an elderly lady using a cane, I think I reminded him of his grandma. Many thanks from “Grams,” young man.

RANT To drivers who respond to my turn-signaled intention to change lanes by speeding up to block, rather than slowing momentarily to politely allow the lane change. I know arterials are busy, but this isn’t a competition, people! Why not take a moment to be kind and treat a driver as you would like to be treated if you were in the same situation?