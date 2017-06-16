Readers rave about police escort to party, rant about shrub overgrowing sidewalk

RAVE My husband and I were hopelessly lost trying to find a party, and after driving around for an hour, we stopped at the South Precinct Seattle Police station. The officer at the desk was amazing; he printed a map and tried to explain the best route. Another officer heard the conversation and offered to escort us! He pulled up ahead of us and we followed him to our destination. Another shining example of how fortunate Seattle is to have SPD!

RANT To my inconsiderate neighbor for neglecting to trim his shrub along the heavily used sidewalk, to the point that there’s moss growing across half the sidewalk and the bush across all of it. On a rainy day I slipped as I tried to avoid the bush and had to return home to change my muddy clothes, making me late for work. My husband spoke to the homeowner, who promised to have his yard guy take care of it. A week later the bush hasn’t been trimmed.