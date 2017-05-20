Rave for friendly U of Oregon officer, rant for radio news readers

RAVE To the University of Oregon parking officer who gave us a friendly reminder rather than a pricey ticket when we’d parked in a reserved zone rather than the visitors’ area. His courtesy and flexibility made all the difference on how our visit ended.

RANT To radio news readers who stumble while reading copy. Please rehearse before going on air and check a pronunciation guide to proper nouns.