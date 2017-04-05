Readers rave about AARP help with taxes, rant about homeless camp near Safeco Field.

RAVE For AARP volunteers who do our taxes free of charge. Year after year I see the same people giving up a sunny day to pour over and make sense of our numbers. Thank you for your help and your humor and good will.

RANT To the city of Seattle for allowing the homeless camp at Fourth Avenue and Royal Brougham Way. I won’t attend any Mariners or Sounders games until this area is cleaned up. It’s unsafe for fans and employees who use light rail or park in these areas who have to walk at this intersection. Clear it out and clean it up.