Readers rave about returned wallet, rant about coupons requiring smartphone

RAVE To my neighbor, who saw a wallet soaking up rain on the sidewalk while walking to work, took it with him to his office, discovered it was mine and gave me a call before I’d even noticed it was missing. Thanks, neighbor!

RANT Shopping at a major grocery chain, there were reduced price signs on items throughout the store but to get the price you needed a smartphone to download the coupon. As a senior citizen on a on a limited budget, I would have appreciated the lower prices but I don’t have a smartphone. Is this discrimination against those without smartphones?